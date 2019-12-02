|
Ralph Martin
12/19/1924 - 12/01/2019
Ralph died peacefully early Sunday morning at home with his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty, and his daughter, Kay. A native of Oregon, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served bravely in the Pacific Theater during WWII. During the war he went ashore with the assaulting marines and soldiers in nine battles, including Tarawa, Saipan, the Philippines and Iwo Jima. After the war he returned to Oregon where he made a career as a wholesaler for Oregon Fruit and then Emerald Fruit and Produce, where he worked for many years before retiring. Friendly, outgoing, and a devoted fan of the Oregon Ducks, he will be remembered by his friends and family for his ardent love of country, state and community. He is loved and will be missed by his wife Betty, daughter Kay, son-in-law Steve, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.
Please no flowers or gifts.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019