Ralph Raymond Rust
09/28/1936 - 08/07/2020
Ralph was born in Minnekahta, SD, to George and Helen Rust. He is survived by his wife Gladys, sister, Ruth Mattin, (Larry) of Yoncalla, OR., two brothers, Larry Rust (Joy) of Cottage Grove, OR and Tom Rust, (Boni) of Battlement Mesa, CO. Even though Ralph did not have any children of his own he had nieces and nephews he loved to rough house with. He had a number of step-children who loved and respected him. Ralph grew up in Drain, OR, where he attended school and helped his dad, who logged in those days, with a team of horses. From an early age he knew he wanted to join the Navy so as soon as he was old enough, with his parents consent, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. That was 1954 and he served twenty-six and half years in the Navy with 18 years of that on sea duty. He really loved the Navy. Ralph's lost his first wife after 35 years of marriage. He had retired in Eugene and was working for Emerald Forest in their plywood plant when he met Gladys Bacon on a blind date and it was love at first sight and they were soon married. Ralph and Gladys were members of the Olivet Baptist Church in Veneta where they lived for twelve years. Everyone who knew Ralph always commented on his beautiful smile.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy