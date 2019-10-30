|
Ray Nash
September 25, 1929 - October 6, 2019
Ray Nash was born in North Bend, OR on September 25, 1929 to Ray Nash and Grace Gertrude (Miller) Nash. He died on October 6, 2019 of a stroke, at the age of 90. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Walterville Grange at 39259 Camp Creek Road on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 pm. A light meal will follow.
Ray was the youngest of ten children. When he was seven, his father drowned near their dairy farm in Coos River, Oregon. At that time, Ray's mother ran the family's general store in tiny Hill City, Idaho. Ray enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Hill City, attending a one-room schoolhouse, skiing and hiking, and playing with his older brother (and lifelong best friend) Lee. Ray worked on local farms and ranches, and absorbed many lifelong memories.
His move to Salem, Oregon at age 13 was tough for a country boy. Still, he managed to make the most of things due to a gregarious personality and participation in sports such as boxing and golf.
At Cascade (Christian) College in Portland, Ray met his "flower girl" Betty Fay Pike, and they married on December 30, 1949. After receiving his B.A. in Education in 1953, he was immediately inducted into the Army and stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Here, Betty and Ray started their family, with the birth of daughter Patricia. After their move to Springfield in 1955, two more daughters (Janet and Pamela) and a son (Thomas) followed. The girls were affectionately introduced thereafter as #1, #2, and #3 daughters.
Ray began his career in the Springfield School District as a teacher at Brattain Elementary. He was quickly promoted (credit he gave to his gender) and finished his 31-year career as a respected principal.
He enjoyed many hobbies and sports, such as backpacking, fly-fishing, fly-tying and floating the McKenzie in his wooden drift boat. Ray took over 7,000 slide photos, and collected stamps, coins and books. He enjoyed playing games with family and friends. He was a ham, who enjoyed public speaking and did it well. While he golfed for fun, he ran for fitness his entire adult life—and completed three marathons. He was in a book club, "Le Groupe", for 40 years with school district friends. Ray had a passion for the McKenzie River Valley that never ended. He lived "up the river", and was a self-taught historian on this subject.
A kind man of deep and thoughtful faith, Ray had an abiding and personal relationship with God. He and Betty were members of the McKenzie Valley Presbyterian Church for over thirty years. His beloved Betty died of Alzheimer's in 2011 and he himself struggled with the disease. His cherished daughter Patricia (Nash) Donovan preceded him in death in 2006. He is survived by his older sister Pearl (Nash) Ruby, daughter Janet Nash, daughter Pamela Nash (Steven Dewey), son Thomas Nash (Denise), son-in-law Thomas Donovan, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019