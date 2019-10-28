|
|
Ray Osuna Jr.
January 26, 1954 - October 24, 2019
Ray Osuna Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 24th, in Eugene, OR at the age of 65.
Ray is survived by his wife, his grown children, granddaughter, his brothers and their families. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister and beloved nephew.
Ray was born on January 26, 1954, in Portland, OR to Joan Grace and Raymond Kenneth Osuna. Ray and his family moved to Eugene, OR, from Vista, CA, and graduated from Willamette High School in 1972. He married Joyce March, his high school sweetheart, in 1973. Ray was a great athlete with a true love for baseball. He enjoyed coaching his children and was a member of various leagues long into his adulthood. Ray's fondness for baseball was rivaled only by his passion for music (especially the blues) and fishing along the McKenzie River.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the American Diabetes Association in Ray's honor are appreciated.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019