|
|
Raymond Dunning
December 11, 1927 - January 18, 2020
Raymond E. Dunning died on January 18, 2020, in Florence, Oregon. He was predeceased by his wife Effie. He is survived by his sister, Doris Garrett of Florence and his children, Gilbert Dunning, Douglas Dickens, Claudia Mattingly, and Alice Ledee, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ray was born in Gold Beach, Oregon, and graduated in 1945 from Roseburg High School. He served in the US Army and Army Reserves until 1957. In July 1954, he married Effie Dickens from Sutherlin, Oregon. Ray worked as a Grocer until he retired in 1990. After retiring he volunteered as a Mobile Missionary and for Habitat for Humanity.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1536 12th Street, Florence, Oregon. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Habitat for Humanity in Florence.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020