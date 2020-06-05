Raymond Foppe
September 30, 1947 - May 19, 2020
Raymond Henry Foppe of Springfield, Oregon passed away at age 72 on May 19, 2020 from a stroke. He was born in Belleville, Illinois on September 30, 1947 to parents Raymond Foppe and Grace Margaret Ruff. In 1964, Raymond enlisted in the United States Navy, and served 4 years. After the military, he was a log truck driver until his retirement in 2019. Raymond loved his job and was very dedicated to his work. He loved family, friends, classic cars and his pets. Raymond is survived by his wife Marion Foppe, sons Steven Foppe, Stacey Foppe, and stepson Greg Anderson, stepdaughter Audrey Deardorff, brother Fred Bach, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.