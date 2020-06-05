Raymond Foppe
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Foppe
September 30, 1947 - May 19, 2020
Raymond Henry Foppe of Springfield, Oregon passed away at age 72 on May 19, 2020 from a stroke. He was born in Belleville, Illinois on September 30, 1947 to parents Raymond Foppe and Grace Margaret Ruff. In 1964, Raymond enlisted in the United States Navy, and served 4 years. After the military, he was a log truck driver until his retirement in 2019. Raymond loved his job and was very dedicated to his work. He loved family, friends, classic cars and his pets. Raymond is survived by his wife Marion Foppe, sons Steven Foppe, Stacey Foppe, and stepson Greg Anderson, stepdaughter Audrey Deardorff, brother Fred Bach, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved