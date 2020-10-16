1/1
Raymond J. Broderick
Raymond J. Broderick
Raymond J. Broderick, 78, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Sheila, sons Sean, Brian (Ann) and Kevin (Pauline), daughter Colleen, and grandchildren, Liam and Willa. He was preceded in death by brother, Jay, but is survived by sisters Kay and Mary Jo, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Chicago, Ray began his long career in law enforcement and social services as a Chicago police officer, attaining the rank of detective. Most importantly, Chicago is where Ray met and married the love of his life, his wife Sheila, and where they began to raise their family. Ray was delighted to find they were having twin boys; he said it doubled the fun. When another son and daughter followed, so much the better! A natural storyteller, with a quick wit, and irrepressible sense of humor, many of Ray's favorite and funniest stories came out of those early years, juggling work and family. He was also a talented artist, cartoonist and punster.
Endlessly curious, Ray loved to travel and seek new experiences. On a cross-country camping trip he and Sheila fell in love with the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, and decided to move the family to Oregon. For the rest of his life Ray was an avid hiker, camper and kayaker. He also enjoyed trips to Europe, especially Ireland, where he was able to fully indulge his love for Celtic music and Irish culture.
Settling in the Eugene-Springfield area, in 1978 Ray became an investigator with the District Attorney's office. In 1995 he was appointed Director of Kid's First, Child Advocacy Center, where he worked as a passionate and tireless advocate for victims of child abuse. When he retired in 2010, his commitment to advocacy only deepened. He earned his LMFT degree from the University of Oregon, and went on to open a private practice in marriage and family therapy. He also shared his expertise by teaching criminal justice at Lane Community College. He went on to serve as a board member of Looking Glass Counseling, and as Board Chair of the Center for Community Counseling.
Ray was the best husband, father and grandfather his family could imagine. He leaves us with a legacy of kindness, generosity of spirit, laughter, and joy of life.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Pete Moore Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Major Family Funeral Home, access the website www.majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign a guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kids First- A Child Advocacy Center or the Center for Community Counseling.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 13, 2020
A good man who accomplished great work.
Ken Murdoff
Friend
October 10, 2020
Bill and I so admired Ray. My thoughts are with the Broderick family. He was truly one of the best. Linda Jacobson
Linda Jacobson
Friend
October 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Ray is an amazing soul. A light that can never be extinguished.
Stephanie Galick-Maready
Coworker
