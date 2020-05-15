|
Raymond (Ray) Kenneth Gough
8/09/1939 - 4/04/2020
On April 4th, Ray Gough passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in Bullhead City, Arizona. Ray was a loving husband, great father, grandfather, and friend to countless people. He was proud to be an "adopted" father and grandfather to many of his children's friends.
Ray was born in Los Angeles, California to George and Cleo Gough. He attended Los Angeles State College where he met his future wife. He married Judy Davis on May 22, 1965. Ray worked for Shell Oil Company in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland California for 18 years. He graduated from John F. Kennedy University in Pleasant Hill, California. In 1977, he was transferred to Eugene, OR where he decided to stay and raise his family. He eventually purchased six service stations in the Eugene/Springfield area. Ray and Judy operated the service stations for 17 years. He later retired from Kendall Auto Group in 2009.
Ray never met a stranger, even if he couldn't remember their name. He'll be remembered for his quick smile, love of laughter, kindness, and being a gracious host. He loved getting together with his family and camping trips. He enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and Texas hold'em. He seldom missed a chance to have a good time with friends.
Ray was an active member of St. Jude Church. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and Eugene/Springfield Greeters .
He is survived by his wife Judy of 54 years, his children Scott, Lynn, and Eric (Kim) and his grandchildren Sarah, Megan, Everett, and Travis. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Gonzales of Redlands, CA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Gough.
The family plans to have a celebration for Ray in August of this year.-because Ray couldn't have a party with less than 25 people. Memorials may be made in Ray's memory to the Assistance League of Eugene or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 15 to May 17, 2020