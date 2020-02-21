|
Raymond "Duane" Malloroy
6/25/1938 - 2/17/2020
Good Morning! Raymond "Duane" Malloroy went to be with his Creator on Monday, February 17th, 2020. He passed peacefully of natural causes in his home in Springfield, Oregon.
Duane was born June 25th, 1938 in St. Maries, Idaho to Leslie C. Malloroy and Eileen G. McGough.
Duane served 6 years in the US Navy and made his living as a painter. During his retirement, he made great use of his time napping, doing crossword puzzles and kicking butt at Cribbage. He got sober July 1, 2010 and became and active member of his community.
Duane was preceded in death by his sisters Marjory Malloroy and Leslie Crane both of St. Maries, Id, his daughter Wendy Burlingame of Colfax, Wa, his brothers Greg Cory of Tuscon, Az and Richard Malloroy of St. Maries, Id.
Duane is survived by his loving wife Elisabeth Robinson Malloroy of Springfield, Or, three known children: Darci Burlingame of Arlington, Wa, Toni Crawford of Estacata. Or, Ruth Seagren of Marysville, Ks, his sister Kathryn Sievert of Eugene, Or as well as 14 grandchildren , 23 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews. A note to Richard, Jesse and Jimmy as you were very special to Duane.
Duane will be cremated and set out to sea. There will be a service in March and details posted to the FaceBook page "Good Morning Duane". The family asks that any condolence or questions be posted to the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/211713223305403/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020