Ray Welch, age 61, died of cancer on April 7, 2019.
Raymond "Ray" Thomas Welch
March 3, 1958 -
April 7, 2019
He was a master carpenter from the age of 17, and loved roofing and framing. Ray loved to fish, especially salmon.
Ray is survived by his children: Alan Long of Coburg, and Amy Welch; his significant other Ruth Owen; h mother Roma Gilman of Eugene; brothers: Richard of Scappoose, Randy of Coburg, and Robert of Montana; sisters: Rhonnie Smith of Florida, Rose McCormick of Junction City, and Roma Henney of Elkton; step-brother Ronald Gilman San Antonio, TX; step-sister Kim Donohue of Tigard, OR. Preceded in death by his stepfather Rolland Gilman.
A Celebration of life and Potluck (bring your favorite dish) will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 12:30-3:30 at Campbell Center, 155 High St., Eugene, OR 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019