Raymond "Ray" Vallier
1932 - 2019
Ray Vallier passed away April 3, 2019 at the age 87. He was born in North Bend, Oregon and moved to Southern California at the age of 2. He attended schools there and then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served 3 1/2 years and upon his discharge he returned to California, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Barbara.
He worked at several jobs including Aero Jet General where he worked on the testing of rocket motors for the Gemini Space Capsule At the end of the contract, he moved his family to Eugene. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad in the Communications, Signal Dept., and retired as a hostler in the Operations Dept.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Susan, son Michael, and 4 grandchildren. A small family memorial is planned for August.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019