Our beloved Tex Tiffee died on February 8, 2019 of natural causes.
Rayphord Sherdon Tiffee "Tex"
1921 - 2019
Tex was an admired man, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Tex never met a stranger. He had many friends and caregivers that dearly loved him.
Tex was a World War II Veteran and he served his country proudly in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was in the 147th Infantry, Army.
Tex worked for Medo-Land Dairy for over 25 years as a plant manager sanitation expert. Tex and his wife Marthalee retired from Medo-Land Dairy and moved to Cedar Creek Lake, Mabank, Texas in 1981. While living at the lake, they had many friends and grandchildren spend their summers with them.
Tex had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, camping, leather tooling, painting, wood working, motorcycle riding and playing cards. Tex was a volunteer sheriff and member of the Eagles.
Tex was proceeded in death by his wife Marthlee (2016), 2 daughters, and 1 grandson.
Tex is survived by a son Jeff Colpitts of Glenwood, OR, daughters: Maggie Cook of Newark, CA, and Mary Brenner of Creswell, OR. Tex has 8 granddaughters and 1 grandson who are survivors.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the following health care organizations that supported Tex in his last years of life: VA Home Care Team, Bayberry Assisted Living, Green Valley Rehab, Cascade Hospice.
Celebration of Tex's life will be held Sat., April 13, 2019 at Camelot Village Clubhouse, 11:00am service. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019