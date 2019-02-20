|
|
June 14, 1976 -
February 14, 2019
Rebecca Jean Welsh, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14 from end stage renal failure and brittle diabetes. We will miss her very much but we rejoice that she is no longer suffering.
Rebecca was preceded in death by Father Nathan Welsh, Adoptive Father Frank Betzer, and Cousin Samuel Nowell. She is survived by Mother Cecile Betzer, Sisters Jennifer MacCauley, Cathy Sorenson-Nowell, Dorie Dyer and their husbands, Brother James Betzer, and Daughters Jasmine Vickers, Arianna von Brockdorff, and Celeste Welsh.
Rebecca loved learning, and even near the end was working on her degree as an accountant. She also loved crafting and knitting, as attested to by the many boxes of beads, yarn, and other crafting supplies. Her heart always had a joy in animals, and rarely was she without one or more pets to love.
A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2200 Coburg Road, on Wed., Feb. 20, at 1pm. Reception to follow.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Cascade Hospice Center for their compassionate assistance during this difficult time and to the caring family of Our Saviour's Church for their support and encouragement.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 20, 2019