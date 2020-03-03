|
Rebel Justesen
February 2, 1953 - February 29, 2020
Rebel Kelly Justesen of Springfield, Oregon, age 67, passed away February 29 at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. Rebel was born February 2, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho, the oldest son of Lorna "Susie" Ochsner and Jake Denny. Rebel and his four brothers and sister were later adopted by James Justesen, who added another son to the family. Rebel is preceded in death by his mother, father, adopted father, brother Jeff, and by his wife Pat. He is survived by his partner Jamina Terrazas, son Robin, grandkids Allison and Aaron, brothers Zane, Ladd, Robert, Nick, and sister Aprill. Rebel was a humble man who was ALWAYS the last one to fill his plate, and also a profoundly honorable man who cared for and influenced many. His loss is deeply felt by his family. A viewing will be held at Buell Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5 at 5:30pm. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7, 2pm, at The Bridge Open Bible Church. 90886 Coburg Road, Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020