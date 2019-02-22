|
|
December 4, 1929 -
January 15, 2019
Reis Ren? Kash, born in Bloomington, Il December 4, 1929 passed away on January 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in Springfield, Oregon.
Kash loved his Oregon retirement where he was often found enjoying the mountains, rivers and beaches. He served in two wars, wrote poetry and short stories, and volunteered in the community. A man of integrity, he was a seeker of knowledge, truth, and justice. He was committed to life-long learning and always had a book in hand. He was admired by his friends and family as an honorable and patriotic man, who loved God, Country, and Family. He was kind and generous and a true gentleman in every sense of the word, with many friends across the country.
After graduating from high school in Cincinnati, he attended the University of Ohio and then volunteered with the Army for overseas duty in Japan. He served in combat in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Recognized as an outstanding soldier and officer, he was awarded many medals and citations, including the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit. A vigorous defender of justice, he rose to become one of the Army's top Criminal Investigators.
After 21 years of military service, Kash retired and began a new career with the U.S. Marshall Service in Washington, D.C. where he rose to Associate Director of Operations. While there he was recognized for many significant achievements including developing the Marshall Service's doctrine for the Witness Protection Program, the Federal Court Security Program, and more. He was then made Regional Director for the Midwest with headquarters in Kansas City. There he streamlined and modernized the federal prisoner transportation program, creating the first prisoner transport airline (frequently referred to as Con Air). He received many awards and commendations during his time in the Marshal Service including a Presidential Award from Ronald Reagan for saving millions of taxpayer dollars.
While in Kansas City, Kash completed his bachelors and master's degrees. His field of study was the Administration of Criminal Justice, which he also enjoyed teaching at the college level. His master's thesis, a factual historical account of the initial Indian uprising at Wounded Knee, can be found in the libraries of several universities.
In retirement from the Marshal Service, Kash continued working as their highest-level grievance adjudicator. He was admired by both management and union for his just and fair decisions. He also found time to serve with the Eugene Festival of Musical Theatre and the Springfield School District. Kash often volunteered at his daughters' schools and helped in the theater programs. When he wasn't serving his country or community, he was likely hiking, snowshoeing, or canoeing with his wife and dogs or casting a fly in the water near his McKenzie River home.
Reis Kash is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Laurel Ann Kash; sons: John, Tim, and Andy and their spouses; daughters: Heather Kash, Laurie Kash, Beckie Atanassova, Nan Cooper, Regina Topi, Rachel MacKnight, and their spouses; nieces Penny Messic and Denise Casson and nephews Ben Kash and Marty Kash and their spouses; and his brother Richard Kash. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on June 8, 1-5pm at the historic Walterville Community Center, 39259 Camp Creek Road, Walterville, OR.
For updated information and to sign the on-line guestbook, see www.Musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 22, 2019