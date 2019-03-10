|
|
October 16, 1929 - February 27, 2019
Rena Sandoval Lundy passed away on Feb 27, peacefully, at her home in Cottage Grove, OR. She was born at home in San Pedro, Calif to Ysidra & Amado Sandoval on Oct 16, 1929. She grew up in a close knit, loving Latin family, consisting of two brothers and three sisters. Surviving siblings are Ruben Sandoval and Rose Sandoval Jefferson.
Rena lived thru the Great Depression as a child and graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, CA. During WW II, Rena met sailor, Kenneth Lundy and they were married at the conclusion of the war. Kenneth passed shortly after their 51st anniversary. Rena & Ken had five children, Michael(dec), Christine Sullivan Kopachik, Kenneth(Jim), Ronald, Thomas (dec)., Joe Armas, a nephew, lived with the family and was as a son to Rena & Kenny. Rena is survived by many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rena was a traditionalist, a homemaker with many interests; sewing, knitting, canning, crafting, baking & cooking. She was an avid reader, having read a great many classics, American literature as well as English literature, she loved poetry and could recite at length many poems. Rena read the newspaper cover to cover daily, until she could no longer see. She kept journals for many years of family life. She was an old movie devotee and a political junkie. She worked the polling booths at election time until Oregon went to mail-in ballot format.
She was a beautiful gift to many, she will be missed, she is at peace.
Service Saturday, March 16th, 2:00 at Smith-Lund in Cottage Grove, followed by a reception at Stacy's Covered Bridge Restaurant.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019