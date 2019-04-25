Home

Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Rene Laughlin Obituary


Rene Laughlin
1918 - 2019

Rene Laughlin, a long-time resident of the Springfield area, died Saturday, April 13, at Angel's Isle in Eugene. Death was due to a fall.
Born in 1918, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Catherine and Daniel Kiley, Rene was one of five children; four boys, and one girl, during the difficult days of The Great Depression. She was born and raised in the same house her father was born in, and taught by many of the same teachers.
Rene joined the Navy as a Registered Nurse right after her graduation from the New England Hospital for Women and Children in Boston. She served in the Navy until she married and resigned her officer commission in 1942, just missing assignment to the Pacific during World War II.
Rene worked in many nursing positions; including public heath, various psychiatric nursing facilities in Massachusetts, and industrial nursing. She continued working until she remarried and moved to Springfield, Oregon, where she worked at the Cougar Dam and then went to work for the University of Oregon Student Health Center (OSHC), where she worked for 15 years until her retirement. While working at the OSHC, Rene was a Union Shop Stewart. After retirement, Rene and her husband traveled, spending winters in warmer climates, until Stewart's death in 2004.
Rene enjoyed life, good food, socializing, playing golf, traveling, and going to theater with friends. Rene always had a wonderful smile that would light up the room, and a wicked sense of humor.
Rene was preceded in death by her daughters, Jane and Joan, and her husband, Stewart Laughlin. She is survived by daughter, Judith Anderson, of Springfield, Oregon; grandson, David Poole, of Portland, Oregon; granddaughters, Jean Poole of Millersville, Maryland, and Wendy Douglas Martin, of Norco, California; and many great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in Rene's honor will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 1369 B St. in Springfield, Oregon on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 am.
Memorial gifts may be made to Greenhill Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 25, 2019
