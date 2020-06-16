Rex Mills
August 13, 1935 - June 2, 2020
Rex Mills, 84, passed on to be with Jesus June 2, 2020 in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side. He was born to Arnold and Pearl Mills on August 13, 1935. He was the big brother to Richard, John, and Joe. Rex graduated Monroe High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He married Joyce Dodson, his high school sweetheart, in January 1956, almost 65 years ago. He earned a B.S. degree from OCE and taught for two years, then worked as an inspector for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based in Seattle. Joyce's dad became ill so they moved back to Oregon where Rex taught at North Eugene High school for almost 30 years. Rex received a National Science Foundation Fellowship for graduate studies, earning his Master of Science degree from OSU, and completed coursework for a Master's at the U of O. He loved God's creation of plants, animals, (even snakes!) rocks, and weather systems. Rex kept in touch with his whole family and longtime colleagues and was a prolific letter writer. His best times were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, always taking way too many pictures of them and everything else. His camera was his constant companion. Rex is survived by his wife, Joyce, his children, Lynne Sanders (Jerry), Chris Mills (Kim), Janette Crane (Jeff), and his six grandchildren, Amy (Daniel), Lindsey (Nick), RaeLynne (Perry) Julia, Spencer, Hailey, great-grandchild, Penelope, brother Joe, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Mills. His nieces and nephews, Mark, Marco, Levi, Andrew, Neil, Dana, Michael, Kelly, David, Gary, Steven, and David and their families were dear to him. He cherished his neighbors, Mike and Lydia Scott, and he doted on his dog, Lisa. A military service will be held June 19 at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise. A Celebration of Life service in Oregon is pending. If you knew Rex you were blessed!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
August 13, 1935 - June 2, 2020
Rex Mills, 84, passed on to be with Jesus June 2, 2020 in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side. He was born to Arnold and Pearl Mills on August 13, 1935. He was the big brother to Richard, John, and Joe. Rex graduated Monroe High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He married Joyce Dodson, his high school sweetheart, in January 1956, almost 65 years ago. He earned a B.S. degree from OCE and taught for two years, then worked as an inspector for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based in Seattle. Joyce's dad became ill so they moved back to Oregon where Rex taught at North Eugene High school for almost 30 years. Rex received a National Science Foundation Fellowship for graduate studies, earning his Master of Science degree from OSU, and completed coursework for a Master's at the U of O. He loved God's creation of plants, animals, (even snakes!) rocks, and weather systems. Rex kept in touch with his whole family and longtime colleagues and was a prolific letter writer. His best times were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, always taking way too many pictures of them and everything else. His camera was his constant companion. Rex is survived by his wife, Joyce, his children, Lynne Sanders (Jerry), Chris Mills (Kim), Janette Crane (Jeff), and his six grandchildren, Amy (Daniel), Lindsey (Nick), RaeLynne (Perry) Julia, Spencer, Hailey, great-grandchild, Penelope, brother Joe, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Mills. His nieces and nephews, Mark, Marco, Levi, Andrew, Neil, Dana, Michael, Kelly, David, Gary, Steven, and David and their families were dear to him. He cherished his neighbors, Mike and Lydia Scott, and he doted on his dog, Lisa. A military service will be held June 19 at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise. A Celebration of Life service in Oregon is pending. If you knew Rex you were blessed!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.