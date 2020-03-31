Home

Rex Purkerson


1929 - 2020
Rex Purkerson Obituary
Rex Purkerson
January 18, 1929 - March 16, 2020
Rex, a Korean War combat veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart was an entrepreneur, artist, father, brother and husband and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held late summer of 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery. Time and date to be announced.
Rex was preceded in death by his wife Alma Purkerson (1954-1982) and Gail Purkerson (1986-2018). Rex is survived by his children Jeri, Scott, Susan, Miley and step daughter Ava. Rex left behind 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lebanon VA home for the dedicated and loving care of our father and a thank you to Musgrove Mortuary in Eugene for all their support during this difficult time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
