Reynaldo Narvasa
07/09/1959 - 03/09/2020
Reynaldo Agaceta Narvasa was born on July 9th, 1959 in San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines to Rosario Agaceta Narvasa and Ricarte Imbat Narvasa. He passed of natural causes on March 9th, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon. He was the oldest of 5 and always helped as a provider and an example for his siblings to look up to. After high school he took classes to become a ship worker, and then left the Philippines in search of more opportunities to provide for his family back home. He worked on a freight ship for a few years, getting to travel all over the world before eventually settling in California where he had extended family. He continued to send money back home to support his siblings and parents while he worked hard labor jobs in the Bay Area. Eventually he migrated his way north to the Eugene Oregon area where he started a family of his own and laid down roots to the Filipino American community. He found steady work at a lumberyard, and eventually at the local Costco. He volunteered as a cook for the Philippine American Association and loved to cook for others, host parties, and hike with his friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his father Ricarte Narvasa, and younger brother Ramir Narvasa. He is survived by his mother Rosario Narvasa, brothers Ricky Narvasa and Randy Narvasa, sister Rowena Reyes, and children Earvin Narvasa, Ashley Narvasa, and Ella Narvasa.
