Rhonda Rae Larson
02/06/1953 - 11/06/2019
Rhonda Rae Massengale Larson, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Rhonda, the daughter of Charles and Lois Barnes Massengale, was born in Eugene, Oregon. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Larson, and they just celebrated their 48th anniversary in August.
Rhonda enjoyed quilting, sewing, making jewelry, shopping with friends, and camping with her family. Above all, she cherished the time she could spend with her family and friends. She was always happiest when she could entertain those she loved in her home. Her home was always decorated for all holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. She retired from Coast To Coast after 18 years. Rhonda loved to travel and went all over the world with Dale and her family.
She is survived by her soul mate, Dale; sons, Chris and Jeff; grandson, Derek and his mother, Tonya; nephew, Doug (Sandy) Chestnut; step-brother, Ricky Massengale; and sister-in-law, Janet Walker. Preceded in death by her parents; her birth father, Woodrow Wienenger; sister, Clara Chestnut; and granddaughter, Brooke Amanda.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 12pm to 4pm at the River Stop Restaurant/Banquet Room located at 39297 McKenzie Hwy., Springfield (Walterville), Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rhonda's honor to the to help with the early detection of Pancreatic Cancer.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019