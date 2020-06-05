Rhonda Studenroth
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Studenroth
April 29, 1959 - May 26, 2020
Rhonda Studenroth passed away May 26, 2020; she was 61. Rhonda was born April 29, 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany to Ron Rosander and Dee (Tart) Rosander. She was the oldest of five siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kurt Studenroth and Alex Studenroth, her mother, and her four siblings, Jodee, Shane, Todd, and Eric. A gathering will be held at a (hopefully) later date. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved