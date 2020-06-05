Rhonda Studenroth
April 29, 1959 - May 26, 2020
Rhonda Studenroth passed away May 26, 2020; she was 61. Rhonda was born April 29, 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany to Ron Rosander and Dee (Tart) Rosander. She was the oldest of five siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kurt Studenroth and Alex Studenroth, her mother, and her four siblings, Jodee, Shane, Todd, and Eric. A gathering will be held at a (hopefully) later date. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
