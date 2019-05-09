|
Richard Allen Walker age 82, died in his sleep on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home at Sheldon Park, a Senior Living Community in Eugene, Oregon. He will be missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Vera VaNieta Harris Walker.
Richard "Dick" A. Walker
1936 - 2019
Dick was born in Pocatello, Idaho, but grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the third son of William Lawrence Walker and Estella Stoddard Walker. He Graduated from Jefferson High School (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah). As a young man, the majority of his service was spent in Boston, Massachusetts, and Concord, Connecticut, on a fulltime mission for his church in The Eastern States Mission. Dick worked in Sales and Marketing for Chambers Communication and for former Eugene mayor, Jim Torrey. His professional career lasted more than 40 years.
Dick was very active in community service. He was a President of 20/30 Club in Kern County, California; Lt. Governor of Kiwanis in Oregon, supported the Shriner's Circus, Birth to Three, and the Boy Scouts of America. He was made an honorary member of the Shriners. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many leadership roles.
Dick's hobbies included: astronomy, arts and crafts, family history, and reading. He was a serious photographer, an amature painter and frequently attended the Eugene Symphony.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, William Lawrence Walker, and Estella Maree Stoddard Walker. Also preceding him in death are his brothers, William Lawrence Walker Jr., Jackie Dean Walker, and Ronald Warren Walker. Survivors include his wife, Vera VaNieta Walker, and their six children; Richard (Elke) Walker, Susan (Richard) Anderson, AnnMaree (Bryan) Savage, Larry (Diana) Walker, Lori, and Brian (Marianne) Walker. Other survivors include 12 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint 3550 West 18th Street in Eugene, Oregon. The service begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th. Burial will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main Street.
