Richard Allen Beller Sr.
May 6, 1949 - December 3, 2019
Richard (Rick) Allen Beller Sr. of Veneta, Oregon passed away peacefully December 3, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Medical Facility at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon, he was 70 years old.
Rick was born May 6, 1949 in Bakersfield, California to J.W. Beller and Margie Louise Beller. They later divorced and Margie married Charles Edward Thomas. Rick was one of seven siblings to Carol Louise Beller, John William Beller, Loys Jane Beller, Julia Ann Beller, Pamela Sue Beller, and Charles Edward Thomas.
Rick married Rebecca Hazelton on February 24, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They began their life together in Garden Grove, California before eventually moving to Redding and Central Valley, California. They had two children together, Kimberly Lynn Beller and Richard Allen Beller Jr., they later divorced.
Rick was a skilled craftsmen and was employed most of his career as a carpenter, woodworker, and self-employed flooring contractor. Rick's accomplishments as a woodworker set him apart as an artist in his field. At one point in his career he was considered to be one of the top masters in freehand wood carving. Rick loved riding dirt bikes in his younger years and later his Harley-Davidson. He loved listening to music and reading. Rick loved his family, children, and grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his son Richard Allen Beller Jr. and fiancé Sarah Brockbank of Rock Springs, WY, sisters Carol (Robert) Junkersfeld of Montgomery Creek, CA, Janie Weiss of Beaumont, CA, Ann Bailey of Springfield, OR, Pam (Chris) Walker of Banning, CA, brother Ed (Silvia) Thomas of West Valley City, UT, grandchildren Emily Beller, Brecken Beller, Watson Brockbank, Sienna Brockbank, Caleb Tygum, Logan Tygum, Bryce Tygum, Conner Tygum, great-grandchildren Brooklynn Tygum and Bentley Tygum all of Rock Springs, WY. Rick also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Lynn Tygum, parents J.W. Beller and Margie Louise Thomas, step-father Charles Edward Thomas, and brother John William Beller.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019