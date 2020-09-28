1/1
Richard Alroy Jenkins
1950 - 2020
Richard Alroy Jenkins
10-3-1950 - 9-20-2020
A memorial service for Richard Alroy Jenkins Jr. will be held at 2:00 pm. Friday, October 23rd, at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club in Roseburg, Oregon.
Richard Alroy Jenkins Jr. AKA: "Rapid Roy" Was born in Eugene, Oregon October 3rd, 1950. He was raised in Springfield until he joined the Marines in February 1968. He did "Boots to the ground" in Vietnam from January 1969 to February 1970. He was Honorably discharged in May 1970. He then moved back to Springfield to raise his family. Roy worked as a welder fabricator for 20 years and then retired in the early 90's.
Roy and Mary, his wife of 46 years moved to Sutherland in 1997.
He was a member of the "Roseburg rod and gun club". He loved shooting competitively, reloading his own bullets and collecting exotic guns. Roy was also a long time member of the "Oregon Rocket Club". He built his own rockets and assembled his own rocket motors. His passion for anything that could or would fly or go "Boom" was obvious to anyone and everyone who knew him. Roy had a Brilliant Mind, he was courageous, strong, witty, adventurous, helpful and kind. But there are so many other words to describe Roy beyond what is written. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He is survived by mother Wilda Lomax, sister Lorene Hart, second wife Karen, daughter Lauri Peckels, son-in-law Jody Peckels, stepdaughter Mo Tymn and her son's Max and Jude. Grandsons Justin and Joel Peckels, granddaughter Whitney Dow, great-grandsons Jase, Jordon Peckels and Cameron Dow, great-granddaughters Emma and Grace Dow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson's Chapel of the Roses - Roseburg
965 W. Harvard Blvd.
Roseburg, OR 97471
(541) 673-4455
