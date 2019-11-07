|
Richard Andrew Hanson
3/21/1948 - 10/31/2019
Richard Andrew Hanson, 71 of Blachly, Oregon passed away peacefully on October 31,2019. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts on March 21, 1948, the son of the late Andrew T. and Irma (Haas) Hanson.
Richard graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1970 earning a Bachelors of Arts Degree in literature. He was a prolific writer. His articles appeared in many publications, including the Boston Globe.
He enjoyed writing poetry and published a small book of poems titled, Brief Summer in the Hinterland.
Richard moved to Blachy, Oregon in the summer of 1978 where he made a life doing what he enjoyed most—carpentry. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and backpacking in the many hills of Oregon.
He is predeceased by his only sibling, Linda Marchese of Scituate, Massachusetts. Richard is survived by his cousin Betsy Woodward, of Seattle, Washington, his brother-in-law, Robert Marchese of Scituate, Massachusetts and his niece, Lisa and nephew Adam Marchese.
He will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held for Richard In the Spring of 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019