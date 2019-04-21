|
|
Richard Arnold Sept of Eugene died on April 9, 2019, from complications related to Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease. He was 72.
Richard Arnold Sept
January 20, 1947 -
April 9, 2019
He was born on January 20, 1947, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Arnold and Ruth Sept.Shortly after birth, his family, including two sisters, moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon. He attended Klamath Union High School, where he participated in tennis and cross country. His senior year he was the sports editor of the school newspaper.
After graduating in June, 1965, he joined the Army, serving nearly four years, with overseas duty in Vietnam ('66-67') and Thailand ('68-'69). He then worked for a couple of years as a parts man for Top Line, a heavy equipment company located in Springfield, Oregon.
Using his GI Bill benefits and savings, he enrolled at the University of Oregon, majoring in journalism. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1974. There he met a beautiful California girl, Beverly, who taught him about love, life and laughter. She became his best friend and they married in 1975. She survives him.
Richard spent almost twenty years working for Oregon weekly and daily newspapers, including: Nyssa's Gate City Journal, Cottage Grove's Sentinel, Ashland's Daily Tidings, Portland's Oregonian and Medford's Mail Tribune. He was a reporter, photographer, managing editor and editorial page editor over his career.
When Bev, a middle school teacher and administrator, became principal of the middle school in Astoria, Oregon, Richard bought a book store and ran that with a partner for four years. Next the couple moved to Eugene, where he worked at the Barnes and Noble bookstore as a bookseller and supervisor for ten years before retiring.
Richard and Bev did nearly everything together. They loved playing best-ball golf at resort courses around the state. They supported University of Oregon sports, especially women's basketball. Other interests were traveling, reading, eating out and going to movies.
He is survived by his sisters Pat Eck of Klamath Falls, Oregon and Karen Withers of Vancouver, Washington, and a brother, David, of Salem, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene on May 10. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to FOOD for Lane County or the School of Journalism and Communication, University of Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019