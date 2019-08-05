|
Richard Blaine Barrar
1923 - 2019
The world lost a rare treasure on July 9, 2019 when Richard B. Barrar passed away at the age of 95. Richard, his wife Elaine (deceased), and his four children moved to Eugene in 1967, where they spent most of their life. No one could have loved their family more. Richard gave everything of himself to his wife, his children, his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He and his wife Elaine absolutely loved the great outdoors. If they weren't hiking in the summer, they were cross country skiing in the winter. They were very active at Temple Beth Israel, and traveled to Israel, Nepal, Australia and Europe where they continued to hike as much as they could while they were still able.
Richard is survived by his four children: Howard (Mary), Jack (Betsy), Ellen (Sid), Susan (Larry); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. We will all miss his kind, gentle soul and dry sense of humor.
