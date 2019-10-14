|
Richard (Rick) Brown
1945-2019
Rick Brown died peacefully in his sleep on October 2, 2019. Rick was born to Franklin Earl Brown and Ellen Jean Brown on March 22, 1945 in Eugene, OR.
He joined the Coast Guard at the age of seventeen, serving from 1963-1967. He was stationed in Bandon, OR and also served on the Coast Guard Cutter Northwind in Alaska. Some of his fondest memories were his years in the Coast Guard.
Rick is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Jamie Bowers and her husband Todd, along with their four children Sydney, Cooper, Spencer, and Claire; son Jeramy and his son Tyler; son Jonathan; son Joel and his wife Danielle. Rick was preceded in death by his older brother Frank Jr., and his younger brother David. His living siblings are Charlotte Denning, and her husband Tim; Michael and his wife Wendy; Linda Germyn and her husband Fred; and youngest brother Rodney.
Rick was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren (including his grand dog Bella), and to his brothers and sisters. He loved fishing, hunting, meeting new people and becoming fast friends with them.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ's Center Church in Junction City on October 19 at 11:00A.M. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to .
