Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Forsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Daniel Forsman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Daniel Forsman Obituary


Richard Daniel Forsman
November 13, 1954 -
May 9, 2019

Richard "Dick" Forsman passed away peacefully on May 9 after a lengthy illness.
Richard was the fifth of six boys born to Nels and Jeannette Forsman. He grew up in Eugene, attending Sheldon High School. As a young man Richard went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he stayed until his retirement. He started his career working on a rail gang, eventually working his way up to Supervisor of the bridge and building section in the Columbia River. Richard was an avid fisherman, spending many days on the Columbia River chasing Salmon and Sturgeon, and traveling with his fishing buddies in search of salmon in Alaska and marlin in Mexico. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and loved traveling to the big tracks to watch the "hot rods".
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Steve (Karen). He is survived by four brothers, Eric(Monica), Pete(Becky), Joe(Jean), Tom(Janet), and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
No services are planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.