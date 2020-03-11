|
Richard Delmar Adams
Passed peacefully at 84 years old on February 18, 2020. Wishing him a good journey were his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Yolaine, his family and friends.
Richard was born in Hayward, California on November 10, 1935 to AD Adams and Violet Wanda Holt Adams. He is survived by his brothers Kenneth (Roberta), Jesse(Sandra) Adams, his sister Kate (Guy) Morgan. His crazy, loving family includes daughter Debra (John) Roth, Timothy (Candy) Adams and Jacqueline (Tom) Tully. He was "Gramps" or "old man" to Jennyfer (Matt) Stillman, Chassidy (Nate) Couture, Tony (Chandra) Parsons, Breyane (Jeff) Smith and Samantha Adams. He was Great Grampa to 9 Great Grandchildren.He also claimed step-Grandkids Brandie(Steven) Maryanski, Tom(Amy)Tully, Nancy(Eric)Falk, Nieces and Nephews as his own tribe to love. To all, he gave support and wisdom.
He attended Springfield High School .but the story goes that after walking his sweetheart Yolaine to class, he often left to hot-rod the streets of Springfield when the school administration asked him to move his car to the correct lot.
As a young man, Richard was in the Naval Reserve, in the logging industry as a choker setter and bushier. He remarked that the logging industry was too dangerous, so he went into fire-fighting. He was a volunteer fire-fighter before serving 33 years in the Springfield Fire District, retiring in 1993 as Captain. He often drove log trucks on his days off for his two long-time friends, as well as holding multiple jobs to feed his growing family. After retiring, he moved to the Upper Camp Creek area, volunteered for the McKenzie Fire district as Assistant Fire Chief and on the board of directors to facilitate budgets for future equipment replacements.
Richard and his friends enjoyed building and running dune buggies out of Winchester Bay on the Oregon Coast and scuba diving. He enjoyed fly fishing, wood working, as well as restoring several classic cars. He and Yolaine were in the V-8 club for classic cars and showed his cars at Cruise-ins. He collected mantle clocks, pocket watches, and knives. He was known as "the Cookie Monster and "Cookie Thief. He loved to watch Harry Potter, Big Bang and British Comedies.
Our Mom, family and friends will be holding a Celebration of Life honoring Dad's service in the Naval Reserve, Springfield and McKenzie Fire Departments on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 1pm at the Springfield VFW at 5344 Main Street. Arrangements entrusted to Buell Funeral Chapel in Springfield, Ore. 541.485.6659
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Raptor Center, Eugene, Ore. and Greenhill Humane Society, Eugene, Ore., in Dad's honor.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020