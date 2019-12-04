|
Richard Eugene Matteri
1/21/1943 - 11/17/2019
Richard Matteri, father, grandfather, husband, friend, cook extraordinaire and master of northern Italian cuisine, physician, angler, gardener, sportsman, and so much more, died November 17, 2019. He will be remembered as a man of exuberant enthusiasm for life, his great love of family and friends, and for his curiosity, passion, and generosity.
Richard was born in Portland, Oregon in 1943 to Anna and Roy Matteri. He attended All Saints grade school and Jesuit High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree in English at Gonzaga University in Spokane, and his M.D. from the University of Oregon Medical School (now Oregon Health and Science University) in Portland. He completed his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont in 1974. During his residency, he did additional study and research in the University of Vermont's world-renowned laboratory on bioengineering and the spine, and contributed to a number of publications on spine surgery on which he was the lead author. While in Vermont, Richard served in the National Guard. Following completion of his medical training, Richard practiced orthopedic medicine and surgery in Coos Bay, Oregon. In 1977, he joined the Eugene Clinic. In 1990, he joined the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic of Eugene, which later became Orthopedic Healthcare Northwest, and is now the Slocum Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Richard retired in 2003, though he continued doing some part-time work as an Independent Medical Examiner for a time.
Richard married Patricia Shepard in 1967, and they were divorced in 1985. They had five children. In 1995, Richard married Laura Parrish of Eugene. Together they enjoyed many shared interests and pursuits, including time with family and friends, preparing good food and savoring good wine, reading, river running, scuba diving, fly fishing locally and overseas, traveling, camping, hiking, rockhounding, jewelry making, Vespa riding, and much more. Dick was an avid gardener. He loved to spend time in his yard, and took pride in growing from seed to harvest most of the vegetables for himself and Laura throughout the year. He enjoyed providing "starts" of tomatoes and other vegetables to close friends and family each spring for their own gardens. He foraged for Chanterelle mushrooms from closely guarded Coast Range hunting grounds, and loved to share his bountiful harvest with friends.
Family and friends will always remember the delicious dinners he carefully and lovingly planned and prepared, and the " holiday parties" he and Laura hosted to kick off the season. Richard treasured his time with family, from one-on-one time with grandchildren to big family gatherings held throughout the year, the annual summer Matteri-Kunz "campouts" that could number 30 or more, and their biennial trips to Kauai, where he would hold court and bask in the glow of his children and grandchildren enjoying life together.
In his later years, Richard discovered relatives near the area of northern Italy from which his grandparents emigrated in the early 1900s. He and Laura delighted in creating connection with two first cousins and their children and grandchildren, who extended a warm welcome, embracing him, Laura, and others into their "famiglia Italiana" on numerous visits.
Richard died at Riverbend Hospital in Eugene as a result of neck injuries sustained in a fall in his home two days earlier which was likely caused by an episode of syncopal fainting.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; children Angela (Charles David), Gina Zaharie (Geno), TJ (Heather), Dominic (Alexa), and Sara (Colin McMillen); grandchildren Celia and Peter Zaharie, Grace, Marcus, and Ava David, Ellie, Tessa, and Tamsin Matteri, Anna and Chloe Matteri, and Maggie and Miles McMillen; and sisters Sue Barrett (Paul), Margo Kunz, Mary Knapp and Beth Matteri.
There will be no service, at Richard's direction. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Richard's name to the McKenzie River Trust and/or the Eugene Symphony Association.
