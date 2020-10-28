Richard Fix
3/11/1944 - 10/22/2020
Richard Allen Fix was born March 11, 1944 to John and Rose Fix in Eugene, Oregon. Richard was a member of the graduating class of 1962 at South Eugene High School, and served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Richard owned and operated his own masonry and general contracting business in Eugene for many years, specializing in artisan stone masonry and fireplace design. Concluding his career in masonry, he worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation restoring and preserving the stonework of the Historic Columbia River Highway. Richard enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle of hunting and fishing and eventually retired to Yachats, Oregon. Richard is survived by his wife Janice, his son Richard Jr, his step-children Rodney, Monica, Lorie and Teresa, his sisters Darlene and Josephine, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Yachats Memorial Park on Saturday, October 31st at 2:00pm by close friends and family. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
