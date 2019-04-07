|
Richard was born in Washington DC and grew up in Alexandria, VA with Mom Idabelle, a social worker, and Dad Gordon, a civil engineer. Richard attended Virginia Tech where he earned a degree in forestry. He played the clarinet in the Highty-Tighty band. He met his wife, Janice, at a Virginia Tech football game and they were married for 62 years. He spent 35 years working for Geico in the San Francisco area.
Richard G. Draper
July 31, 1934 -
March 30, 2019
Richard and Janice moved to Eugene in 2017 from Novato, CA to be near their family. Richard had a strong love of music and reading. He sang in the church choir and stayed busy after retirement by volunteering at the local bookstore and being active with SIRS retirement club. He and Janice were always ready to go on adventures with their daughter and grandkids. One notable trip to Mexico was like an Indiana Jones movie but he was always ready to go again.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter and son and law, Kim and John Zemek. He has 3 grandchildren, Blaze (Tara) and Shane (Savanna) Riggins and Jordan Zemek and 3 great grandchildren, Melanie, Orion and Rylee Riggins. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Trava Riggins.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019