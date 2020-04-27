|
Richard Henson
December 22, 1931 - April 16, 2020
A private service will be held for Richard Eugene Henson, who died of congestive heart failure on April 16, 2020. He will be laid to rest with his parents on May 2 at 2 pm, at Rest Lawn in Junction City, Oregon.
Dick was born in Long Beach, California in 1931, and moved to Oregon after serving in the Korean War for two years and then the 1st Cavalry Division. He was a machinist at Ore Met in Albany. He is survived by his wife, children and many Grandchildren.
His favorite pastime was building and driving his hot rods, especially his 1932 Ford Roadster. In lieu of flowers, give to .
Services entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home of Junction City, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020