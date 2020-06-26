Richard "Dick" Hilsenkopf
1936 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Hilsenkopf
2/12/1936 - 6/13/2020
Dick Hilsenkopf was born in Portland OR Feb 12, 1936 and died at the Green Valley Rehab center in Eugene June 12, 2020.
After Graduating from Stanfield High in 1954 he attended Oregon State University. Dick Graduated OSU in June of 1957 and married Karolyn Willie the next day. Dick was a Beaver Fan through and through.
Dick achieved a masters degree at Purdue University in 1959, and returned to Oregon where he lived most of his life. Dick loved to play golf especially at SpringHill Country Club, getting his only hole in one on the old 9th hole. They had four children, Terri, Phil, Mike and Kris. Karolyn past away in 1994.
Dick married Kay Aurnott on May 25, 1996 and they both really enjoyed being part of the Eugene community
"Pops" is survived by Kay, his four children, 3 step children, and 9 grandchildren
Dick was a member of First Congregational Church in Eugene, loved to play Bridge with the Grumpy old men's bridge club, and the weekly men's bible study with a group of men from the church.
Celebration of life ceremony is tentatively scheduled for August 1st, at First Congregational Church in Eugene
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
