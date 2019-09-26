|
Richard Howard Coomler
04/25/1939 - 09/18/2019
Richard Howard Coomler of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed way September 18th, 2019 in Eugene, OR at the age of 80. He was born April 23rd, 1939 in Silverton, OR to parents Howard Henry Coomler and Hazel Jeanette (McCullock) Coomler. Richard graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1957 and joined the National Guard while still in high school. He married Shirley Morgan in 1957; they had 4 children together. Richard went to work for the Bohemia Lumber Company at Culp Creek, OR in 1958 as a sheet turner at the plywood mill and, at age 23, went on the be the youngest foreman that Bohemia Lumber had ever had. He was promoted to plywood manager, then plant manager, and is remember for working diligently on behalf of the company and to benefit all its employees. After the Culp Creek plant closed, Richard went to work for the Bohemia laminated beam plant in Vaughn, OR and later for the Springfield Plant as a supervisor until his retirement. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, particularly at his cabin on the Deschutes River, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Bend, OR. Richard was an Oregon Ducks fan and enjoyed attending local games. He met his partner Maxine in August of 2003, and they spent years together building a beautiful home overlooking the sea of Cortez in Baja California where they enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and spending time with friends. Richard is survived by his longtime partner Maxine Weiss; daughters Darla Compton of Eugene, OR, Vickie Hill of Roseburg, OR and son Douglas Coomler of Reno, NV; sister Diane Berg of Salinas, CA and brother David Coomler of Portland, OR; niece Tafi Sherrill; as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Jeanette Coomler, his daughter Dawn McGeHee, and his sister Kristi Sherrill. The family will have a private visitation from 9 - 9:30AM preceding a 10AM funeral service to be held October 5th at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR with reception to follow.
