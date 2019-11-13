|
|
Richard Jenkins
03/02/1949 - 11/04/2019
Richard S. Jenkins of Springfield passed away on November 4, 2019. He was 70. Richard came into this world on March 2, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John C. and Mary R. (Hoyer) Jenkins. Richard attended Oregon State University and graduated with an Associate's degree from Chemeketa Community College in 1970. On May 23, 1975, Richard married Mary Schmidt and the couple had two daughters.
Richard had a love for electronics. His job as a technician at KEZI Television Station allowed him to use his passion and knowledge. Richard also had a passion for inventing things and was always making some kind of gadget that they would use at the station. He also enjoyed being an amateur radio operator.
Richard is preceded in death by his father John. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jenkins, two daughters; Holly L. and Deborah N., mother, Gina Jenkins, sister, Cathy Brown; and brother, David Jenkins.
A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church of Eugene at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Grace Lutheran Foundation. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019