Richard Lee Grabner
May 27, 1945 - December 11, 2019
Veteran Richard Lee Grabner, 74, of Vancouver, died at St. Vincent Hospital in Beaverton on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1945, to Donald and Patricia (Culp) Grabner in McMinnville, Oregon. He attended Carlton Grade School and two years at Yamhill-Carlton High before moving to Eugene. He graduated from Willamette High in Eugene in 1964 where he played football and baseball.
Richard served in the U. S. Army from 1966 to 1968, with a year in the jungles of Vietnam as a combat soldier and a convoy heavy truck driver. He was discharged from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with rank of Specialist 4th Class.
On July 6, 1969, he married Cheryl Kelson in Eugene and they had children Richelle and Scott. They lived in Portland, Gresham and Vancouver, where they were divorced in 1983. Richard was a member of IBEW Union and worked in construction as an electrician.
On August 16, 1996, he married Shirley Barger Beauchamp in Las Vegas. They bought a home in Vancouver and were married for 17 years. They loved watching movies and had an extensive collection of DVDS. They loved to travel and a favorite trip was to Mt. Rushmore. Shirley died on December 1, 2013.
Richard joined the Elks Club in Vancouver where he enjoyed Friday night steak dinners and singing karaoke. He had been battling cancer for over 3 years, but despite the surgeries and treatments, remained independent and continued to live in his own home.
His father Donald Grabner and wife Shirley Grabner predeceased him. He is survived by his mother Mrs. Patricia Kopplin, son Scot Grabner, daughter Richelle Grabner and grandson Michael Grabner, brother Fred (Joyce) Grabner, nephew Duane (Petra) Grabner, niece Teresa (Kevin) Knuth, brother-in-law Winslow Barger, sister-in-law Barbara (Frederick) Bugenig, niece Jordan Barger, and nephews John Barger, Benjamin and Joshua Bugenig. He will also be missed by many cousins and friends.
The service for Richard will be at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 East 12th Street, Vancouver, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 am. Arrangements are also being made for a military service at one of the pavilions at Willamette National Cemetery, where he will be buried with wife Shirley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the (woundedwarriorproject.org).
