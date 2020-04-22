|
Richard Leland Place
05/07/1939 - 03/17/2020
Richard Leland Place of Eugene, Oregon passed away on March 17, 2020 due to complications with heart disease. He was born to Charles and Jessie Place May 7,1939 youngest of five children at Nebraska City, Nebraska. He graduated from Nebraska City High in 1957, later spent a year at University of Nebraska finally graduating from Peru State Teachers College.
He married his high school sweetheart and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this April. They settled in Springfield, Oregon. He taught school at Crow and Lowell High School finishing up at Springfield High where he was for 25 years. During those years he taught Math and coached football and basketball. Even had a great time coaching the girls basketball team.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, son Tony Place of Sutherlin, Kelley James and husband Peter, of Chesapeake, Virginia. Grandchildren Evan and Katie James, Ryan Place and wife, Rachael, great granddaughter, Zoey.
Dick loved his life, his family, and they loved him. He enjoyed his years teaching at Springfield High and coaching football and basketball. He enjoyed the retirement community where he lived. Sports, did I say sports, there always a game on the tube. So, I guess you would say he lived his life the way he wanted. I will miss him.
A celebration of life will be held in June or July depending on the restrictions resulting from the corona virus pandemic.
