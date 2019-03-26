Home

March 30, 1928 -
March 18, 2019

Richard Lowell Hickenbottom died peacefully on March 18, 2019 in Seattle, Washington at the age of 90.

Richard is survived by his wife Erlene Hickenbottom, two sons Roger and Jay Hickenbottom of Seattle, Washington, and by his brother Ken Hickenbottom of Grants Pass, Oregon.

Richard was born on March 30, 1928 in Missoula, Montana to Lowell and Norma Hickenbottom. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1946. He married Erlene Sader in 1950 in Eugene, Oregon where he worked for H.G. Chickering.as a mapmaker.

No services are planned at this time.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 26, 2019
