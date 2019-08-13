|
|
Richard Maser
September 12, 1933 - June 10, 2019
Richard John Maser went to be with Jesus on June 10, 2019 . He was born in Sutton, Nebraska to Carl and Leontina (Reich) Maser on September 10, 1933. He married Joyce Kinnison on September 28, 1952. They moved to Oregon in 1954. They had 2 children, Michael (Roxanne) and Rozane Simpson; 3 grandchildren, Richard Korey Maser (Robin), Chelsey Miller (Chris), and William Spencer Pearl; 4 great-grandchildren: Maclin, Aiden and Lena Miller, and Ava Maser.
He came to Oregon to work with his uncle who was a logger. He then became a construction millwright, which he built several saw mills. One they built in Eugene, took apart, and shipped to Nigeria where he and his boss went to put it in working order.
Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, traveling, and spending time with his family. In 2007, he married Janice Van Etten, which increased the family by 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Richard's memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Twin Rivers Church at 1660 Mohawk Blvd, Springfield, Oregon 97477. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019