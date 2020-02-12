Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Mason


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Mason Obituary
Richard Mason
03/31/1950 - 02/01/2020
Richard Mason was born on March 31, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. Rick grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from North Central High School in 1968. He then attended Purdue University for four years.
Trusting the judgement of two good friends, Rick moved to Eugene sight unseen in 1974. He worked various jobs until finding employment at Star Rentals. He worked his way up to the position of general manager where he remained for many years.
Rick's friends knew that he could be found holding court at the now defunct El Torito at VRC almost any weekday. Rick always showed himself and those around him a pretty good time.
Rick lived life on his terms. He was quick witted and fun loving. He was charming and kind. For those of us who knew him, the world will be a little smaller place.
Rick passed away quietly at his home in Eugene on February 1. He is survived by his sister, Carol Mason of Oak Ridge, TN, her husband, Dave Aabye, and his neice, Mary Ann Aabye of Washington, D.C. Preceded in death by his parents Jack Mason and Annette Bus Mason.
A celebration of life will be held at Greg's house on February 29 at 1:00 PM. For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected]
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -