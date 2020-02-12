|
Richard Mason
03/31/1950 - 02/01/2020
Richard Mason was born on March 31, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. Rick grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from North Central High School in 1968. He then attended Purdue University for four years.
Trusting the judgement of two good friends, Rick moved to Eugene sight unseen in 1974. He worked various jobs until finding employment at Star Rentals. He worked his way up to the position of general manager where he remained for many years.
Rick's friends knew that he could be found holding court at the now defunct El Torito at VRC almost any weekday. Rick always showed himself and those around him a pretty good time.
Rick lived life on his terms. He was quick witted and fun loving. He was charming and kind. For those of us who knew him, the world will be a little smaller place.
Rick passed away quietly at his home in Eugene on February 1. He is survived by his sister, Carol Mason of Oak Ridge, TN, her husband, Dave Aabye, and his neice, Mary Ann Aabye of Washington, D.C. Preceded in death by his parents Jack Mason and Annette Bus Mason.
A celebration of life will be held at Greg's house on February 29 at 1:00 PM. For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020