Richard Dana Meltebeke
1949 - 2019
Rich Meltebeke went home to his heavenly Father on June 24, 2019.
The youngest of three, Rich was born on February 4, 1949 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Henry Meltebeke and Dorothy (Jackson) Meltebeke and older siblings Joan (Palmer) Meltebeke and Bob Meltebeke. Even as a young man, Rich was both active and driven in his journey of knowledge and in his many hobbies. He received many awards in his early years, including becoming one of Oregon's youngest Eagle Scouts in 1964 at age 15. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1967 and continued his education at the University of Oregon, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1971 and a Doctor of Dental Medicine in 1974 (now OHSU).
1974 marked many other milestones in Rich's life. He met the love of his life, Sheri Lynn (Sauter) Meltebeke and they wed on December 23, 1974. He also opened his private dental practice in Eugene, Oregon where he practiced fulltime until 1999. Rich was active in the Oregon dental community during that time, serving in different roles for various dental associations and spearheaded many dental mission trips. Between 1976 and 1981, Rich and Sheri welcomed three children into their lives: Stacy, Heather & Marisa. In 1981, Rich and Sheri moved their family to 40 acres outside of Eugene. Rich had loved cowboys since his childhood and was able to fulfill a dream of owning his own Meltebeke Ranch.
For those who knew Rich, he was forever in motion and retirement was no different. He became a financial advisor and worked in that capacity for 5 years. He also became an ordained minister in 2001. Rich's hobbies encompassed many areas of interest; he enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, ranching, scuba diving, pickle ball, a variety of water activities and most anything involving the outdoors. The only thing that managed to slow Rich down was his decade-long battle against cancer and even in that, he managed to beat the odds.
There were three areas of his life that Rich was especially passionate about: His God, His Family and his Friends. His network of family and friends was extensive and went back decades. He always managed to make time to maintain those relationships. There was no doubt how much love and pride he had for his three daughters & their husbands, his grandchildren and his wife. Time with them always brought him great joy. Rich pursued after his relationship with God like he did everything in his life, with great energy and determination. He searched, he read, he studied, he taught, he prayed. It was the love of Jesus that changed his heart and compelled Rich to love others. He will always be remembered as a man of God.
A celebration of life will be held at Emerald Bible Fellowship in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 pm. Friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Eugene Mission or .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019