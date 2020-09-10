Richard Morgan
6/15/1935 - 8/7/2020
Richard Lee Morgan went home to be with the Lord Jesus on August 7, 2020 at the age of 85, after suffering for 8 years with Parkinson's and dementia. Dick was born June 15, 1935 to Eugene & Esther Morgan in St. Paul, Minnesota and spent his childhood hunting, fishing and working as a lifeguard. He played football and basketball for Sibley High School. At 17, Dick spent a summer in Eugene, Oregon with his uncle, Donald Devereaux, which planted in him a love of the mountains and rivers of the Pacific Northwest.
After graduating from Sibley High School in 1954, Richard went on to study geography and history at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1961. In 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Crisman, honeymooning in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where they returned numerous times throughout the years, notably in 2007 when they returned with their four children, spouses and grandchildren to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
In 1966 Dick moved his family to Eugene, Oregon where he worked for a short time as a mortgage manager for Oregon Mutual Savings Bank, then took his uncle's offer to double his pay, working as a concrete finisher for his uncle's concrete business. He was then hired to manage Wildish Cascade Concrete , and in 1974 began a 26 -year career with Eugene Sand & Gravel as their Sales and Marketing Manager. Over the years both Dick's sons, his daughter Lisa, his son-in-law Scot and daughter-in-law Lisa all followed in his footsteps in working at Eugene Sand, and two of his grandsons work in the industry today. A successful businessman with a deep love for his family, Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, cycling, taking his family on day-hikes around western Oregon nearly every sunny summer weekend, as well as annual family trips to Sunriver, which continued even as the kids married & started having children. Dick and Gini have attended Willamette Christian Center since 1975.
Upon retirement from Eugene Sand & Gravel in 2000, Dick & Gini purchased a motorhome and enjoyed travels to California, central Oregon and many repeat visits to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, their beloved Teton Mountains and Whitefish, Montana.
Richard was preceded in death by his younger sister, Dona Vitalis, in 1982. He is survived by his wife Virginia A. Morgan, daughters Sheila (William) Jensen & Lisa (Scot) Priaulx, son David (Lisa) Morgan all of Eugene, and son Glenn (Sharrie) Morgan of Sunriver. He leaves behind twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as four nieces and a nephew in Minnesota.
A graveside service was held for family and friends on August 23 at Lane Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Van Clements officiating.
