Richard "Bruce" O'Neil
Oct. 23, 1945 - Nov. 21, 2020
Richard "Bruce" O'Neil was born in Tacoma, Washington on October, 23, 1945 to Robert Harrison O'Neil and Margaret Elizabeth Steele. He passed into the arms of Jesus at Sacred Heart Hospital on November 21, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He had just turned 75.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen and four children: Sons Frank Ralph (Claudia), Robert Braidy (Jen), Matthew Taylor and daughter Jennifer. Six grandchildren: Sean, Kaelan, Megan, Connor, Allyson and Campbell. One great granddaughter Malia O'Neil. Many across the world called him Father, uncle, mentor, brother and friend or Lau Bu in China. He loved his family and prayed for each of them every day.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bruce's honor to: The U S Basketball Academy Foundation at Givingback.org
please note the donation goes to USBA.
A social distancing visitation will be Thursday Dec. 3 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. A private funeral will be at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene.
Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
to see the full obituary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy