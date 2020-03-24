|
Richard Peterson
12/7/1926 - 3/8/2020
Richard G. Peterson died peacefully at his home March 8, 2020, with his family by his side. The youngest of three children, Richard was born on December 7, 1926, to Elmer and Helen Peterson in Rogers, North Dakota. After graduating from high school in Morgan, Utah, he joined the Navy and spent most of his time overseas, as a Signalman on a pilot tug. He was very proud of his military service.
In 1947, on July 24, Richard was home on leave from the Navy and met Phyllis Smith, and they were married seven months later. They spent the next 71 years together and always celebrated the day they met.
Richard worked construction jobs the first years of their marriage, until he and two other men fell from a scaffolding on Hungry Horse Dam in Montana. He was fortunate to survive, although his arm was badly damaged and required a long hospitalization. After his recovery, he and his young family moved to Cheney, Washington, so he could attend Eastern Washington University on the GI Bill.
After earning his teaching degree, Richard first taught in Chewela, Washington, and then in Libby Montana. In 1964 the family moved to Harrisburg, Oregon, where he taught business classes at the high school until he retired in 1989.
Richard was always active in the community and believed in volunteering. While in Libby, he was a Justice of the Peace, and a member of the Jaycees. In Harrisburg, he was a volunteer fireman and then fire chief. Richard served as mayor, city councilman, and on the city planning commission. He was a Mason. Richard served as Quartermaster for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 2105. Until the last few years, he regularly helped the VFW with their monthly spaghetti feed, the volunteer fireman's pancake breakfast, and the fireworks at night, for the 4th of July Celebration, and the monthly breakfast at the Methodist Church.
He and his wife Phyllis always loved camping at the coast, and deer hunting in central Oregon. He was an excellent gardener and shared produce with everyone. He continued to use his knowledge of carpentry around town and was always ready to help with a project; from school floats for the next parade, or cabinets for a neighbor's kitchen. For both Richard and Phyllis, family was important, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. Their door was always open to family, friends, neighbors, students and strays.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis just seven months earlier, and also his sister Alice (Jeri). His oldest sister, Margaret, is 98 and currently lives in Princeton, Minnesota.
Richard is survived by his son Rex (Donna), daughter Toni (Jon), daughter Janet (Ryan), and daughter Sue. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kelli (Eddie), Tom (Becky), Alec, Vance and Quinn; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Blake; and countless neighbors, students, and friends who remember him fondly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith Street, on July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The family suggests that at the time, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020