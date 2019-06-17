|
Richard Thomas Stoker Richard Stoker passed away in Hillsboro, Oregon on April 12, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born May 10, 1934 in McCool Junction, Nebraska to Walter and Agnes Stoker. In 1940 he moved to Colorado with his parents and little sister; then to Oregon in 1950. He graduated from Willamette in1953, joined the Army in 1954.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine of 64 years, son Thomas of Woodside, CA and daughters Joanne Morley of Coquille, OR and Susan Vasquez of Hillsboro, OR. Two grandchildren Celeste Stoker and Ryan Vasquez and his sister Betty Lagerquist of Junction City, Oregon.
Richard and Lorraine lived primarily in Eugene for the first 19 years of their marriage then moved to Coos Bay for 43 years where he lived and loved the coast; moving to Hillsboro in the last year of his life. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling to Arizona for the winter months, and was a history buff. At Richard's request there will be no service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019