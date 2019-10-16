|
Richard W. McColl
March 2, 1928 - October 7, 2019
Richard W McColl passed away October 7, 2019.
Richard was born in Englewood CA to Jack & Gladys (Richardson) McColl. The family moved to Coos Bay/Empire area soon after. Richard graduated from Marshfield HS. He served his country two years, Army (non-combat) as medium tank crewman, Prtv 1st class in Seoul, Korea.
1951 he married Jean Mae Carsh and settle in Eugene to start his career and family.
Richard worked as a mechanic for Cummins and Chuck's Truck Repair before he and his wife started their own business. They owned and operated Westside Truck Repair for many years until retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents, sister Marjory Morin and granddaughter Natalie. He is survived by his children Leslie Misensol, Nancy Sturdivant, Sam and Scott McColl. Grandchildren Clint Misensol, Mandy and Katie Sturdivant, Justin McColl, Brett McColl, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Bible Fellowship, 1295 Taney Street, Eugene 97402. No service is planned.
