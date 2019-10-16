Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McColl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. McColl


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. McColl
March 2, 1928 - October 7, 2019
Richard W McColl passed away October 7, 2019.
Richard was born in Englewood CA to Jack & Gladys (Richardson) McColl. The family moved to Coos Bay/Empire area soon after. Richard graduated from Marshfield HS. He served his country two years, Army (non-combat) as medium tank crewman, Prtv 1st class in Seoul, Korea.
1951 he married Jean Mae Carsh and settle in Eugene to start his career and family.
Richard worked as a mechanic for Cummins and Chuck's Truck Repair before he and his wife started their own business. They owned and operated Westside Truck Repair for many years until retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents, sister Marjory Morin and granddaughter Natalie. He is survived by his children Leslie Misensol, Nancy Sturdivant, Sam and Scott McColl. Grandchildren Clint Misensol, Mandy and Katie Sturdivant, Justin McColl, Brett McColl, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Bible Fellowship, 1295 Taney Street, Eugene 97402. No service is planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now